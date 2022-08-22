Previous
Next
Child-sized Chair by mcsiegle
Photo 550

Child-sized Chair

22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
FAbulous black and white Mary. love the lines, light, and shadows
August 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise