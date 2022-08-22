Sign up
Photo 550
Child-sized Chair
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Tags
mundane-chair2022
katy
ace
FAbulous black and white Mary. love the lines, light, and shadows
August 24th, 2022
