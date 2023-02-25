Previous
Next
2/25 Wood and Wood Stove by mcsiegle
Photo 385

2/25 Wood and Wood Stove

At my friends’ house in Wisconsin. The old wood stove sat in the shed to the right. The new one sits outside (in the middle).
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise