Rainbow March 21 by mcsiegle
Photo 501

Rainbow March 21

Wanted to paint leaves for the Apatosaurus adult and youngsters. But chickened out and just played with various tints of green.
Baby steps.
21st March 2024

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023
138% complete

Photo Details

