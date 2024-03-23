Previous
Rainbow March 23 by mcsiegle
Rainbow March 23

The Rhamphorhyncus complained that his role in the first photo posted this week was very secondary--providing support for the two Neanderthal men. So I said he could be in this one. He's very out of focus--partly his fault for running in at the last minute, but mostly mine for being so careless I see now that the Stegosaurus is not very well focused either. At least the Dimetrodon's face is nice and clear. I felt badly about the way the Rhamphorhyncus looks here -- but don't have time to redo it. So I said he could be in the last one, too.
