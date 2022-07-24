Previous
Allium by mdaskin
38 / 365

Allium

Saw this flower a few days ago and liked the symmetry in it.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
