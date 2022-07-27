Previous
Coneflower with a bee by mdaskin
Coneflower with a bee

On my walk to downtown yesterday, I saw this flower (which I believe is a coneflower) with a bee.
27th July 2022

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Milanie ace
Love the presentation
July 27th, 2022  
