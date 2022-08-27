Previous
Peppers by mdaskin
72 / 365

Peppers

I saw this array of peppers in Whole Foods and couldn't resist taking a picture. It just looked so colorful, it begged for a shot.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Mark

@mdaskin
Mark
Eye Spy
I like it and LOVE peppers!
August 27th, 2022  
