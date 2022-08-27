Sign up
72 / 365
Peppers
I saw this array of peppers in Whole Foods and couldn't resist taking a picture. It just looked so colorful, it begged for a shot.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Tags
red
,
green
,
yellow
,
food
,
orange
,
peppers
Eye Spy
I like it and LOVE peppers!
August 27th, 2022
