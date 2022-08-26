Previous
Lunch today by mdaskin
Lunch today

We went to a nearby restaurant (Bodega Sur in the Wrigleyville area of Chicago) today for lunch and I had this wonderful caprese sandwich. The white, green, and red layers looked so good, I had to take a picture. It tasted as good as it looked.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Suzanne ace
Making me hungry!
August 27th, 2022  
