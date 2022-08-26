Sign up
71 / 365
Lunch today
We went to a nearby restaurant (Bodega Sur in the Wrigleyville area of Chicago) today for lunch and I had this wonderful caprese sandwich. The white, green, and red layers looked so good, I had to take a picture. It tasted as good as it looked.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
sandwich
,
lunch
,
sweet potato fries
,
caprese
Suzanne
ace
Making me hungry!
August 27th, 2022
