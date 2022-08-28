Previous
Up, Up, and Away by mdaskin
Up, Up, and Away

I was out for a walk yesterday afternoon and took a number of pictures of bees on the flowers. This is actually a bee taking off from a flower headed to a new landing ground.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
