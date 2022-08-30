Previous
Next
Why do I feel so out of place? by mdaskin
75 / 365

Why do I feel so out of place?

I took this photo of cherry tomatoes in a local Whole Foods store. The lone orange tomato stood out and seemed to be very lonely.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Nice spotting
August 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise