Memorial in Highland Park, IL

We lived in Highland Park, IL for 23 years. While we now live outside Illinois, we are back in the Chicagoland area visiting family and friends. This morning we were in Highland Park and I had a chance to see the various memorials to the 7 human beings who were tragically killed during the July 4, 2022 assault on this peaceful community. What a true tragedy, including the deaths of both parents of a 2 year old child. May all their memories be for a blessing and may we all find a way to end this sort of insane violence that seems to plague our country on a daily basis.



This makeshift memorial is in front of a permanent memorial to fallen soldiers from the community. The wall is called Freedom's Sacrifice Veterans Memorial. May the memory of their sacrifices also be for a blessing.