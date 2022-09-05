The circle of life

To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:



2 A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;



--Ecclesiastes 3:1,2



These are some of my favorite verses from the Bible and this hibiscus flower encompasses it all. There are buds just forming in the middle of the plant, a bid ready to bloom in the top left, one in full bloom in the middle left, one that is dying on the right, and one that is dead in the lower left.