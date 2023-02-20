Sign up
165 / 365
Flower
We went to the Tucson Botanic Garden over the weekend and I saw this beautiful flower. I darkened the background in Lightroom to bring out the flower.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Tags
red
,
flower
,
botanic garden
,
tucson
Milanie
ace
Neat against black
February 21st, 2023
