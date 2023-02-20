Previous
Flower by mdaskin
165 / 365

Flower

We went to the Tucson Botanic Garden over the weekend and I saw this beautiful flower. I darkened the background in Lightroom to bring out the flower.
20th February 2023

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography.
Milanie
Neat against black
February 21st, 2023  
