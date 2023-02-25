Previous
Next
Ocotillo by mdaskin
170 / 365

Ocotillo

We saw this ocotillo in bloom during our walk along the Finger Rock Trail in Tucson
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kartia ace
I’m not familiar with this plant. Those thorns look formidable!!
February 25th, 2023  
Babs ace

The spikes look lethal.
February 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise