Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
170 / 365
Ocotillo
We saw this ocotillo in bloom during our walk along the Finger Rock Trail in Tucson
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
170
photos
13
followers
28
following
46% complete
View this month »
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
24th February 2023 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cactus
,
thorns
,
bloom
,
bokeh
,
ocotillo
,
deseret
Kartia
ace
I’m not familiar with this plant. Those thorns look formidable!!
February 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
The spikes look lethal.
February 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
The spikes look lethal.