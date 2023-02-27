Sign up
172 / 365
Moon over Sabino Canyon
Sadly, today is our last full day in Tucson. We took the tram up to the top of Sabino Canyon and then hiked for about 2 hours. When we got back to the road, the moon was hanging over the cliffs. This was taken at about 2:06 pm.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
0
0
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
172
photos
13
followers
30
following
47% complete
View this month »
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
27th February 2023 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
moon
,
cliffs
,
cactus
,
landscape
,
blue sky
,
sabino canyon
