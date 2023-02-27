Previous
Moon over Sabino Canyon by mdaskin
Moon over Sabino Canyon

Sadly, today is our last full day in Tucson. We took the tram up to the top of Sabino Canyon and then hiked for about 2 hours. When we got back to the road, the moon was hanging over the cliffs. This was taken at about 2:06 pm.
Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
