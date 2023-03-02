Previous
White Sands, New Mexico by mdaskin
White Sands, New Mexico

This is a shot of a small area of the park. By small, I mean that this is probably only a 4 by 6 feet. The sands are blown by the winds and form these beautiful patterns on the ground, at least in some places
2nd March 2023

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Milanie
What beautiful patterns the wind makes. Nicely captured
March 14th, 2023  
