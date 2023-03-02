Sign up
175 / 365
White Sands, New Mexico
This is a shot of a small area of the park. By small, I mean that this is probably only a 4 by 6 feet. The sands are blown by the winds and form these beautiful patterns on the ground, at least in some places
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
1
0
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
Tags
white
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
new mexico
,
national park
,
white sands
Milanie
ace
What beautiful patterns the wind makes. Nicely captured
March 14th, 2023
