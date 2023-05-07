Previous
Next
View from our hotel in Florence by mdaskin
204 / 365

View from our hotel in Florence

This was the great view from our hotel room in Florence. You can see the duomo on the left, the basilica of Santa Croce in the center and the synagogue dome on the right.
7th May 2023 7th May 23

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise