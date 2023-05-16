Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
213 / 365
Sn Gimignano Bell Tower, Siena, Italy
Near the end of our formal tour in Italy, we visited Siena. I liked this view of the bell tower
16th May 2023
16th May 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
223
photos
16
followers
30
following
58% complete
View this month »
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Latest from all albums
209
8
210
211
212
213
214
215
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
11th May 2023 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
siena
gloria jones
ace
Great framing
August 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and framing.
August 21st, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Awesome POV. I do think especially when visiting real tourists spots that it is good to find the less used compositions for something different. This is great.
August 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close