Sn Gimignano Bell Tower, Siena, Italy by mdaskin
Sn Gimignano Bell Tower, Siena, Italy

Near the end of our formal tour in Italy, we visited Siena. I liked this view of the bell tower
16th May 2023 16th May 23

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
ace
Great framing
August 21st, 2023  
ace
Beautiful capture and framing.
August 21st, 2023  
ace
Awesome POV. I do think especially when visiting real tourists spots that it is good to find the less used compositions for something different. This is great.
August 21st, 2023  
