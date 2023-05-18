Sign up
Previous
215 / 365
Gondolier
A gondolier in Venice, Italy
18th May 2023
18th May 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
223
photos
16
followers
30
following
58% complete
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
209
8
210
211
212
213
214
215
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
14th May 2023 9:02am
Tags
italy
,
venice
,
cityscape
,
gondola
,
waterway
,
gondolier
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That must be so magic. I have never been to Venice.
August 21st, 2023
