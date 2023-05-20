Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
217 / 365
Venice 2 at dusk
A canal in Venice, Italy, at dusk
20th May 2023
20th May 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
227
photos
16
followers
30
following
60% complete
View this month »
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
15th May 2023 8:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
sunset
,
canal
,
italy
,
dusk
,
venice
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and processing.
August 23rd, 2023
Taffy
ace
Absolutely gorgeous! Wonderful lighting and colors.
August 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close