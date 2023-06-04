Previous
Side view of a peony by mdaskin
Side view of a peony

I liked the pink peony against the green background when I walked by.
4th June 2023 4th Jun 23

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
