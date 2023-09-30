Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
237 / 365
Dahlia
The walk yesterday led me to a beautiful garden with spectacular dahlias.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
245
photos
17
followers
31
following
64% complete
View this month »
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
29th September 2023 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
symmetry
,
dahlia
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
September 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close