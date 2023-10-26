Sign up
Previous
246 / 365
Silhouetted agave at Alcatraz
We visited Alcatraz, one of the most famous and infamous US prison islands in the San Francisco Bay. They have a field of agave growing there and I was able to get this picture of the agave.
26th October 2023
26th Oct 23
1
1
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
255
photos
19
followers
36
following
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
26th October 2023 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silhouette
,
plants
,
bay
,
alcatraz
,
agave
,
starburst
Suzanne
ace
Great shot. Coincidentally, we just watched a rerun of 'Escape from Alcatraz' with Clint Eastwood. This is a much more peaceful scene
October 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
