Alcatraz guard tower by mdaskin
248 / 365

Alcatraz guard tower

This was also taken on Alcatraz. I just liked the spiral staircase. Unfortunately, the base of the tower was fenced off and so it was not possible to get under the staircase for a more dramatic and interesting shot.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
