258 / 365
Another sunset in Carmel
This is another shot of the sunset (on Monday of last week) in Carmel. We saw beautiful sunsets every day we were there.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
268
photos
24
followers
46
following
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
30th October 2023 9:35pm
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
silhouette
,
california
,
carmel
