Previous
259 / 365
Berries
While out for a walk this weekend I spotted these beautiful red berries against the blue sky
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
1
0
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
268
photos
24
followers
46
following
70% complete
View this month »
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
5th November 2023 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
fall
,
berries
,
blue sky
haskar
ace
Lovely pov and colours.
November 6th, 2023
