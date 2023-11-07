Sign up
Previous
261 / 365
Latte
In Carmel, we had lunch at a local restaurant that made this beautiful latte.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
31st October 2023 12:47pm
Tags
coffee
,
flower
,
mug
,
cup
,
latte
,
wood table
