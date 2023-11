A reminder

As I walked to the symposium, I saw this quiet demonstration outside the old Kellogg business school building (in the background). It is roughly 240 empty chairs, each containing a picture of one of the Israeli (and other nationality) hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023. To me, it is a dramatic reminder that behind any war, there are individual people who are deeply impacted by the violence.



Let us all pray for an end to violence in the Middle East and for peace throughout the world.