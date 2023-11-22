Sign up
277 / 365
Fall is coming to an end
These two leaves were outside our home in Michigan. I particularly liked the color of the one on the right
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
277
365
NIKON Z 5
22nd November 2023 1:58pm
Tags
green
,
purple
,
leaves
,
orange
,
fall
Diana
ace
Lovely close up with beautiful colours and textures.
November 23rd, 2023
