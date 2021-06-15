Sign up
Rays And Reflection P6150950
This was the view as we drove around the beach this afternoon. I only had my point and shoot but I couldn't resist stopping for some photos. Our wet weather has resulted in some beautiful rays shining through the clouds in the late afternoon.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
rays
,
jetty
,
rockingham
Tunia McClure
ace
The puddles add to the reflections.
June 15th, 2021
