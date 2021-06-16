Sign up
167 / 365
Pelican Fly By_6160098
I love watching pelicans in the air.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
flight
pelicans
lake_richmond
gloria jones
Outstanding capture
June 16th, 2021
Joan Robillard
Nice close up
June 16th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
Wonderful capture.
June 16th, 2021
