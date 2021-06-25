Previous
A Bit Ragged Around The Edges DSC_7338 by merrelyn
176 / 365

A Bit Ragged Around The Edges DSC_7338

I forgot that I hadn't posted shots for today - better late than never.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Debra
Great close up and details
June 30th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
It amazes to me that those butterflies are still able to fly, Beautiful details on the eyes
June 30th, 2021  
