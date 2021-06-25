Sign up
176 / 365
A Bit Ragged Around The Edges DSC_7338
I forgot that I hadn't posted shots for today - better late than never.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3186
photos
206
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
25th June 2021 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
lavender
,
butterflies
Debra
Great close up and details
June 30th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
It amazes to me that those butterflies are still able to fly, Beautiful details on the eyes
June 30th, 2021
