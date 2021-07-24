Sign up
I Needed My Point Peron Fix! P7241069
It was pretty dreary this morning, but the sun peered out between the clouds for a while this afternoon so we headed to Point Peron.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
rocks
beach
waves
clouds
point_peron
Lin
Beautiful - great comp.
July 24th, 2021
narayani
Lovely spot
July 24th, 2021
