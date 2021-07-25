Previous
I Wonder What This Is Signalling?_7250800 by merrelyn
I Wonder What This Is Signalling?_7250800

There were a few cabbage whites fluttering around the garden this morning. Every time this one landed it seemed to raise its abdomen.
25th July 2021

Merrelyn

Merrelyn
Photo Details

KV ace
Beautiful… lovely focus and detail.
July 25th, 2021  
