206 / 365
I Wonder What This Is Signalling?_7250800
There were a few cabbage whites fluttering around the garden this morning. Every time this one landed it seemed to raise its abdomen.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3218
photos
208
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th July 2021 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insects
,
garden
,
butterflies
KV
ace
Beautiful… lovely focus and detail.
July 25th, 2021
