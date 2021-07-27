Sign up
208 / 365
Another Wild Weather Day In Rockingham ...DSC_1217
and there's more to come.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3220
photos
208
followers
122
following
7
2
365 - 2021
NIKON D3300
27th July 2021 11:02am
rocks
beach
waves
clouds
spray
storm
pt_peron
bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape shot
July 27th, 2021
Monica
Beautiful
July 27th, 2021
