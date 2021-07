I'm Cold, Wet And Fed Up!_7280863

The poor birds visiting the feeder this morning were looking pretty wet and miserable.

Another front is expected tonight bringing more rain and strong winds which will continue throughout the day tomorrow - not the weather we were hoping for as we set off with friends and our caravans for nearly six weeks of fun, photography and adventure. Internet access will be limited so I'll have to post when I can but my viewing and commenting will be seriously curtailed.