Eighty Mile Beach DSC_6874

We arrived at Eighty Mile Beach by mid morning and managed to get a spot at the caravan park for the night. We spent most of the day relaxing, but did get in some walks and a drive along the beach. We were staggered by the number of people in the park - over 200 bays and most were being used.We haven't been able to get into a caravan park in Broome because they're all full. The closest we could get is Roebuck Plains, about 35kms out.