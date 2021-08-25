Previous
This Morning's Sunrise_8252119 by merrelyn
237 / 365

This Morning's Sunrise_8252119

Last night we watched the moon rise behind this tree. Unfortunately there were too many annoying lights in the campground to be able to get a decent shot. I was very pleased to see the sun rising behind it this morning.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
