237 / 365
This Morning's Sunrise_8252119
Last night we watched the moon rise behind this tree. Unfortunately there were too many annoying lights in the campground to be able to get a decent shot. I was very pleased to see the sun rising behind it this morning.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3253
photos
207
followers
122
following
64% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
9
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th August 2021 6:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
silhouettes
,
barridale_campground
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 25th, 2021
