The Countryside Is In Bloom DSC_7680 by merrelyn
The Countryside Is In Bloom DSC_7680

We are noticing a lot more wildflowers as we make our way south. The pink mulla mulla is beautiful and I've never seen so many Sturt peas along the roadside.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

