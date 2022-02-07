Previous
Look Who Came Out To Play_2078982 by merrelyn
Look Who Came Out To Play_2078982

This little fellow's plumage was so motley, that I think he is probably a juvenile male. There was another male flitting around who was still in his beautiful breeding plumage but he kept to the shadows.
A magnificent close up with wonderful plumage details and colours.
