Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
36 / 365
Look Who Came Out To Play_2078982
This little fellow's plumage was so motley, that I think he is probably a juvenile male. There was another male flitting around who was still in his beautiful breeding plumage but he kept to the shadows.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3437
photos
201
followers
119
following
9% complete
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Latest from all albums
762
33
34
763
764
35
36
765
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th February 2022 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
serpentine
,
wrens
,
blue_wren
,
splendid_fairy_wrens
,
ndao1
Diana
ace
A magnificent close up with wonderful plumage details and colours.
February 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close