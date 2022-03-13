Sign up
72 / 365
Watching And Waiting P3130709
I heard the ospreys calling when we went for a walk this afternoon. I was thrilled to find two in one tree and this magnificent fellow was in another tree close by.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
2
4
Merrelyn
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Tags
birds
,
osprey
,
dawesville
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
March 13th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture!
March 13th, 2022
