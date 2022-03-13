Previous
Watching And Waiting P3130709 by merrelyn
72 / 365

Watching And Waiting P3130709

I heard the ospreys calling when we went for a walk this afternoon. I was thrilled to find two in one tree and this magnificent fellow was in another tree close by.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Merrelyn

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
March 13th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous capture!
March 13th, 2022  
