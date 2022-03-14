Previous
The Life Guards Were On Duty P3140789 by merrelyn
73 / 365

The Life Guards Were On Duty P3140789

This afternoon we drove up to Cottesloe to check out the Sculptures B y The Sea Exhibition. There were some very interesting pieces but I preferred this shot of the beach

14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Vacation feeling capture, nice shot
March 14th, 2022  
