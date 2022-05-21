Previous
Next
Congelin Dam P5210068 by merrelyn
141 / 365

Congelin Dam P5210068

This morning friends invited us to join them on a spur of the moment bush picnic. This would have been a lovely spot for lunch but we found it after we'd eaten.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
You'll have to go back Merrelyn, beautiful capture of these stunning reflections.
May 21st, 2022  
*lynn ace
beautiful clear shot ...love that water!
May 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise