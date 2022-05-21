Sign up
141 / 365
Congelin Dam P5210068
This morning friends invited us to join them on a spur of the moment bush picnic. This would have been a lovely spot for lunch but we found it after we'd eaten.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
38% complete
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
clouds
,
dam
,
dryandra
,
congelin_dam
Diana
ace
You'll have to go back Merrelyn, beautiful capture of these stunning reflections.
May 21st, 2022
*lynn
ace
beautiful clear shot ...love that water!
May 21st, 2022
