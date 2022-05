Please Put That Down And Throw The Ball P5224543

Graham and Matthew were supposed to be on a fishing trip this weekend but COVID threw a spanner in the works. The skipper of the other boat is in isolation so the trip has been postponed. This morning we took Matthew's boat back to to his place and brought our caravan home again.

Poor old Digger keeps forgetting that he is now an "old man" and still wants to chase a ball.