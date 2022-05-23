Previous
A Timely Fly By P5234643 by merrelyn
143 / 365

A Timely Fly By P5234643

We took advantage of a brief break in the wild weather to drive around the beaches. I noticed the sleeper washed up on the beach and as I was lining up my shot the seagulls flew into the frame.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
gloria jones ace
Great action shot
May 23rd, 2022  
