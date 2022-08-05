Sign up
217 / 365
Roadside Wildflowers P8050506
I had forgotten to post this shot from our Shark Bay trip. The everlastings were looking fabulous.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3760
photos
204
followers
114
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
TG-6
Taken
5th August 2022 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
roadside
,
billabong
,
wildflowers
,
everlastings
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and inviting looking.
September 14th, 2022
