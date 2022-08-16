Sign up
Western Swamphen P8168238
I love the way that their feathers light up when the sun hits them.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3724
photos
202
followers
113
following
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this one strutting it's stuff! Such wonderful colours.
August 16th, 2022
Mave
How colourful
August 16th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love his colors. Great capture.
August 16th, 2022
MONTSERRAT
De superbes couleurs
August 16th, 2022
