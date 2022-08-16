Previous
Western Swamphen P8168238 by merrelyn
Western Swamphen P8168238

I love the way that their feathers light up when the sun hits them.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this one strutting it's stuff! Such wonderful colours.
August 16th, 2022  
Mave
How colourful
August 16th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love his colors. Great capture.
August 16th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
De superbes couleurs
August 16th, 2022  
