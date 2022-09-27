Sign up
269 / 365
Not A Bad Lunch Time View P9270653
What a glorious Spring day. We had a lovely Thai lunch in Mandurah and this was part of our view.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3774
photos
204
followers
115
following
73% complete
Tags
bridge
,
reflections
,
mandurah
,
murray_river
Brian
ace
I love the variation in the colours of water from cobalt to green. fav
September 27th, 2022
