Yankee P3217312 by merrelyn
Yankee P3217312

Matthew and Melanie are in New Zealand for a couple of weeks. We've had a couple of hot days so we drove out to their place to check that everything was ok. Their neighbours are looking after the animals for them.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Merrelyn

Dawn ace
A lovely image hope they enjoy there time here
March 21st, 2023  
narayani ace
Lovely shot. Hope they’re having a good time
March 21st, 2023  
