80 / 365
Yankee P3217312
Matthew and Melanie are in New Zealand for a couple of weeks. We've had a couple of hot days so we drove out to their place to check that everything was ok. Their neighbours are looking after the animals for them.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4013
photos
196
followers
111
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st March 2023 10:26am
Tags
animals
,
horses
,
serpentine
,
yankee
Dawn
ace
A lovely image hope they enjoy there time here
March 21st, 2023
narayani
ace
Lovely shot. Hope they’re having a good time
March 21st, 2023
