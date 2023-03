I Can't Quite Reach That Itch! DSC_5173

After a leisurely breakfast at the hotel we decided to have a walk around Ozone Reserve and Lake Vasto, a previously unknown (to us) parkland on the eastern edge of the city. I have never seen so many coots in one place.

We returned to the hotel via a footpath beside our beautiful Swan River and stopped along the way to watch a pod of at least 5 dolphins fishing in the middle of the river.

It was a glorious way to spend an hour or so.